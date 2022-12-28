In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
One ticker, your choice, absolutely free ($25 value):
Charles River Associates (CRAI) - free report >>
Equifax, Inc. (EFX) - free report >>
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Charles River Associates (CRAI) - free report >>
Equifax, Inc. (EFX) - free report >>
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Here's Why Investors Should Retain Equifax (EFX) Stock Now
Equifax Inc. (EFX - Free Report) is benefiting from its technology transformation and strong customer base.
EFX’s revenues for 2022 and 2023 are expected to witness 3.7% and 2.6% year-over-year improvements, respectively.
Factors That Augur Well
Equifax’s ongoing cloud data and technology transformation aim to drive innovation and product development, and strengthen customer and partner integration. As part of the shift, EFX is migrating to a public cloud environment involved in virtual private cloud deployment techniques. EFX is focused on streamlining customers’ access to its analytical platforms.
Moreover, EFX concentrates on expanding and strengthening its customer base with efforts to deliver multi-data solutions. For this, the company anticipates expanding differentiated data assets and analytics through organic growth, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships. Equifax uses proprietary advanced analytical platforms, machine learning, artificial intelligence and advanced visualization tools.
Risk
Equifax's current ratio at the end of the September quarter was pegged at 0.64, lower than 1.53 reported at the end of the prior-year quarter. A decreasing current ratio is not desirable, as it highlights a company’s difficulty in fulfilling its short-term debt obligations.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Equifax currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH - Free Report) and CRA International, Inc. (CRAI - Free Report) .
Booz Allen presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). BAH has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 8.9%.
Booz Allen delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.8%, on average.
CRA International carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. CRAI has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 14.3%.
CRA International delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.7%, on average.