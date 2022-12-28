Back to top

Aptiv (APTV) Announces Completion of Wind River Acquisition

Aptiv PLC (APTV - Free Report) announced the completion of the Wind River Studio acquisition from TPG last Friday. The revised transaction price is $3.5 billion instead of $4.3 billion announced in January 2022.

Wind River is a provider of intelligent edge software solutions. Its software allows the secure development, deployment, operations and servicing of mission-critical intelligent systems. This edge-to-cloud software portfolio spans the aerospace, defense, telecommunications, industrial and automotive markets.

Over the past year, shares of Aptiv have declined 44.2% compared with the 61.2% decline of the industry it belongs and the 21.2% fall of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

APTV’s Platter

The acquisition will see the combination of the Wind River Studio offeringwith Aptiv’s complementary SVA platform and automotive expertise. This will help APTV strengthen its position in the automotive software solutions market.

Wind River Studio will continue to operate as a stand-alone business within Aptiv as part of its Advanced Safety & User Experience segment.

Considering the changes the automotive industry is going through, the deal seems to be a strategic move on Aptiv’s part, indicating its transformation to the edge-enabled, software-defined future.

Kevin Clark, chairman and chief executive officer of Aptiv, stated, "With Aptiv and Wind River's complementary portfolios and decades of combined experience in delivering innovation in safety-critical systems, we will drive significant value for our customers."

