Back to top

Image: Bigstock

DKS vs. FIVE: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Investors looking for stocks in the Retail - Miscellaneous sector might want to consider either Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS - Free Report) or Five Below (FIVE - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Right now, Dick's Sporting Goods is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Five Below has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that DKS likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than FIVE has recently. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

DKS currently has a forward P/E ratio of 9.31, while FIVE has a forward P/E of 37.74. We also note that DKS has a PEG ratio of 1.86. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. FIVE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.99.

Another notable valuation metric for DKS is its P/B ratio of 3.70. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, FIVE has a P/B of 8.19.

These metrics, and several others, help DKS earn a Value grade of A, while FIVE has been given a Value grade of D.

DKS stands above FIVE thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that DKS is the superior value option right now.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) - free report >>

Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) - free report >>

Published in

value-stocks which-stock-is-cheaper