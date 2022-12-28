We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Paypal (PYPL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Paypal (PYPL - Free Report) closed at $68.33, marking a -1.01% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 6.67%.
Heading into today, shares of the technology platform and digital payments company had lost 13.64% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.38% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.4% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Paypal as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Paypal to post earnings of $1.19 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.21%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.39 billion, up 6.76% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.08 per share and revenue of $27.52 billion. These totals would mark changes of -11.3% and +8.47%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Paypal. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.58% higher. Paypal currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Paypal's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.91. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 46.48.
Investors should also note that PYPL has a PEG ratio of 1.07 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.07 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.