Hologic (HOLX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Hologic (HOLX - Free Report) closed at $75.75, marking a +0.32% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.67%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the medical device maker had gained 2.25% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 0.95% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.4% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Hologic as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Hologic to post earnings of $0.87 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 59.91%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $962.24 million, down 34.59% from the year-ago period.
HOLX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.46 per share and revenue of $3.81 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -42.52% and -21.56%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hologic. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Hologic currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Hologic is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.8. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.3.
Also, we should mention that HOLX has a PEG ratio of 1.43. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Instruments industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.12 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow HOLX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.