Exxon Mobil (XOM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Exxon Mobil (XOM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $110.19, moving +1.39% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.67%.
Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had lost 1.03% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.55% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.4% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Exxon Mobil as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.11, up 51.71% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $100.3 billion, up 18.05% from the year-ago period.
XOM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.82 per share and revenue of $417.33 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +156.88% and +46.1%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.72% lower within the past month. Exxon Mobil is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Exxon Mobil is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.86. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.11.
It is also worth noting that XOM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.32. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.63 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.