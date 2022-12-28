We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
PBF Energy (PBF) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, PBF Energy (PBF - Free Report) closed at $41.54, marking a +1.07% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 6.67%.
Coming into today, shares of the refiner had lost 4.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 3.55%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.4%.
PBF Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.55, up 255.47% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.93 billion, up 20.47% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $23.86 per share and revenue of $45.55 billion, which would represent changes of +1054.4% and +67.15%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PBF Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.3% lower. PBF Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, PBF Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 1.72. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.32, so we one might conclude that PBF Energy is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.