Microsoft (MSFT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $236.96, moving -0.74% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 6.67%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the software maker had lost 1.25% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.38% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.4% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Microsoft as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.28, down 8.06% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $52.93 billion, up 2.32% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.54 per share and revenue of $212.38 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.58% and +7.12%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Microsoft. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.82% lower. Microsoft is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Investors should also note Microsoft's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 25.02. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.19.
Also, we should mention that MSFT has a PEG ratio of 2.32. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computer - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.03 at yesterday's closing price.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.