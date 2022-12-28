We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ethan Allen (ETD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Ethan Allen (ETD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $26.27, moving -1.68% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.67%.
Heading into today, shares of the home furnishings company had lost 4.02% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.26% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.4% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Ethan Allen as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Ethan Allen is projected to report earnings of $0.89 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.32%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $207.75 million, down 0.16% from the year-ago period.
ETD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.54 per share and revenue of $828.75 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -9.92% and +1.34%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ethan Allen. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Ethan Allen is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Ethan Allen is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.55. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.55, which means Ethan Allen is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.
The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.