Union Pacific (UNP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Union Pacific (UNP - Free Report) closed at $210.32 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.2% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.67%.
Coming into today, shares of the railroad had gained 0.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 3.18%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.4%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Union Pacific as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 24, 2023. On that day, Union Pacific is projected to report earnings of $2.77 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.14%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.31 billion, up 10.13% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.47 per share and revenue of $25.01 billion. These totals would mark changes of +15.28% and +14.7%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Union Pacific. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.51% lower. Union Pacific currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Investors should also note Union Pacific's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.31. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.95, so we one might conclude that Union Pacific is trading at a premium comparatively.
Meanwhile, UNP's PEG ratio is currently 1.83. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. UNP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.97 as of yesterday's close.
The Transportation - Rail industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.