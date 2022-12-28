Should Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (RWK) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Launched on 02/22/2008, the Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (
RWK Quick Quote RWK - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $375.41 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
Why Mid Cap Value
Compared to large and small cap companies, mid cap businesses tend to have higher growth prospects and are less volatile, respectively, with market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. Thus, companies that fall under this category provide a stable and growth-heavy investment.
Value stocks are known for their lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, but investors should also note their lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. When you look at long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in nearly all markets. But in strong bull markets, growth stocks are more likely to be winners.
Costs
Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.39%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.17%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Consumer Discretionary sector--about 22.90% of the portfolio. Industrials and Information Technology round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Performance Food Group Co (
PFGC Quick Quote PFGC - Free Report) accounts for about 2.96% of total assets, followed by Td Synnex Corp ( SNX Quick Quote SNX - Free Report) and Arrow Electronics Inc ( ARW Quick Quote ARW - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 16.18% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
RWK seeks to match the performance of the OFI Revenue Weighted Mid Cap Index before fees and expenses. The S&P MidCap 400 Revenue-Weighted Index is constructed using a rules-based methodology that re-weights the constituent securities of the S&P MidCap 400 Index according to the revenue earned by the companies in the parent index, subject to a maximum 5% per company weighting.
The ETF has lost about -8.03% so far this year and is down about -7.17% in the last one year (as of 12/28/2022). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $74.40 and $96.08.
The ETF has a beta of 1.30 and standard deviation of 32.26% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 393 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, RWK is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Value area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The iShares Russell MidCap Value ETF (
IWS Quick Quote IWS - Free Report) and the Vanguard MidCap Value ETF ( VOE Quick Quote VOE - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares Russell MidCap Value ETF has $13.10 billion in assets, Vanguard MidCap Value ETF has $16.05 billion. IWS has an expense ratio of 0.23% and VOE charges 0.07%. Bottom-Line
Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.
