Should You Invest in the Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU)?

If you're interested in broad exposure to the Technology - Cloud Computing segment of the equity market, look no further than the Global X Cloud Computing ETF (
CLOU Quick Quote CLOU - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 04/12/2019.
While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.
Sector ETFs also provide investors access to a broad group of companies in particular sectors that offer low risk and diversified exposure. Technology - Cloud Computing is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 6, placing it in top 38%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Global X Management. It has amassed assets over $528.68 million, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Technology - Cloud Computing segment of the equity market. CLOU seeks to match the performance of the INDXX GLOBAL CLOUD COMPUTING INDEX before fees and expenses.
The Indxx Global Cloud Computing Index provides exposure to exchange-listed companies in developed and emerging markets that are positioned to benefit from the increased adoption of cloud computing technology.
Costs
Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.68%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.99%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
Looking at individual holdings, Netflix Inc (
NFLX Quick Quote NFLX - Free Report) accounts for about 5.48% of total assets, followed by Paycom Software Inc ( PAYC Quick Quote PAYC - Free Report) and Digitalocean Holdings Inc ( DOCN Quick Quote DOCN - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 47.86% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has lost about -40.98% and is down about -41.45% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 12/28/2022), respectively. CLOU has traded between $14.61 and $27.02 during this last 52-week period.
The ETF has a beta of 0.96 and standard deviation of 36.02% for the trailing three-year period. With about 36 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
Global X Cloud Computing ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, CLOU is an outstanding option for investors seeking exposure to the Technology ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
WisdomTree Cloud Computing ETF (
WCLD Quick Quote WCLD - Free Report) tracks BVP NASDAQ EMERGING CLOUD INDEX and the First Trust Cloud Computing ETF ( SKYY Quick Quote SKYY - Free Report) tracks ISE Cloud Computing Index. WisdomTree Cloud Computing ETF has $549.57 million in assets, First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has $2.52 billion. WCLD has an expense ratio of 0.45% and SKYY charges 0.60%. Bottom Line
