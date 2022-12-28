ACER Down Despite FDA Nod for Urea Cycle Disorders Drug

Acer Therapeutics Inc. ( ACER Quick Quote ACER - Free Report) , along with its partner Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, announced that the FDA has approved Olpruva, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for oral suspension for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorders (“UCDs”). The drug is approved for patients with UCDs involving deficiencies of carbamylphosphate synthetase (“CPS”), ornithine transcarbamylase (“OTC”), or argininosuccinic acid synthetase (“AS”).
The approval marks the first FDA nod to the company for any of its pipeline candidates.
Per the company, UCDs are a group of rare, genetic disorders that can cause harmful ammonia to build up in the blood, which may lead to brain damage and neurocognitive impairments if not controlled.
The FDA approved Olpruva under section 505(b)(2) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act (FDCA), a regulatory pathway that allows applicants to rely, at least in part, on third-party data for approval. Acer mentioned preclinical and clinical safety and efficacy data from the reference listed drug, Buphenyl powder, in its new drug application or NDA for Olpruva.
Buphenyl powder is also approved as adjunctive therapy in the chronic management of patients with UCDs involving deficiencies of CPS, OTC or AS.
Shares of Acer were down 33.3% on Tuesday following the announcement of the news. The stock has gained 8.8% in the year-to-date period against the
We remind investors that in June 2022, the FDA issued a complete response letter (“CRL”) to Acer’s NDA for Olpruva to treat patients with UCDs.
The CRL was issued as Acer’s third-party contract packaging manufacturer facility was not ready for inspection. Hence, the FDA’s field investigator was unable to complete the inspection of this facility. The CRL cited that a satisfactory inspection was required to be carried out by the regulatory body before approving the drug in its current form.
The resubmitted NDA for Olpruva was accepted by the FDA in July. The regulatory body set had set an action date of Jan 15, 2023, but the decision has now come much earlier
Apart from UCD, Acer is also developing Olpruva to treat various other inborn errors of metabolism, including maple syrup urine disease.
Other than Olpruva, the company currently has other candidates in clinical development.
Edsivo (celiprolol) is being developed for vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (“vEDS”) in patients with a confirmed type III collagen (COL3A1) mutation, while ACER-801 (osanetant) is being developed for the treatment of induced vasomotor symptoms (“iVMS”) and post-traumatic stress disorder (“PTSD”). Acer’s other candidate, ACER-2820 (emetine) is a host-directed therapy against a variety of viruses, including cytomegalovirus, Zika, dengue, Ebola and COVID-19.
Successful development of the pipeline candidates will be a big boost for the company.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( SNDX Quick Quote SNDX - Free Report) , Celularity Inc. ( CELU Quick Quote CELU - Free Report) and Immunocore Holdings plc ( IMCR Quick Quote IMCR - Free Report) , all carrying the same Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see .
