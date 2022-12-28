We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is EMCOR Group (EME) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Emcor Group (EME - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Emcor Group is a member of our Construction group, which includes 100 different companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Emcor Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EME's full-year earnings has moved 0.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that EME has returned about 17.8% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Construction stocks have lost an average of 21.3%. This means that Emcor Group is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Sterling Infrastructure (STRL - Free Report) is another Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 24.9%.
For Sterling Infrastructure, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Emcor Group belongs to the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, a group that includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #148 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 5.6% so far this year, so EME is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Sterling Infrastructure, however, belongs to the Engineering - R and D Services industry. Currently, this 20-stock industry is ranked #52. The industry has moved +9.4% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track Emcor Group and Sterling Infrastructure. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.