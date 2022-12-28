We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Fabrinet (FN) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Fabrinet (FN - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Fabrinet is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 654 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Fabrinet is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FN's full-year earnings has moved 9.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, FN has moved about 9.4% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have lost an average of 36%. As we can see, Fabrinet is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is i3 Verticals (IIIV - Free Report) . The stock has returned 4.7% year-to-date.
For i3 Verticals, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 43.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Fabrinet belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry, a group that includes 28 individual companies and currently sits at #168 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 31% so far this year, so FN is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, i3 Verticals belongs to the Internet - Software industry. This 150-stock industry is currently ranked #58. The industry has moved -61.8% year to date.
Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Fabrinet and i3 Verticals as they attempt to continue their solid performance.