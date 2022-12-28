We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Mitsui & Co. (MITSY) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Mitsui & Co. (MITSY - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Mitsui & Co. is one of 219 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Mitsui & Co. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MITSY's full-year earnings has moved 2% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, MITSY has returned 23.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have lost about 11.2% on average. This means that Mitsui & Co. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is O-I Glass (OI - Free Report) . The stock has returned 40.8% year-to-date.
In O-I Glass' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Mitsui & Co. belongs to the Metal Products - Distribution industry, a group that includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 9.9% so far this year, so MITSY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, O-I Glass belongs to the Glass Products industry. This 6-stock industry is currently ranked #18. The industry has moved -4.6% year to date.
Mitsui & Co. and O-I Glass could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.