Boeing (BA) Stock Moves -0.54%: What You Should Know
Boeing (BA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $188.38, moving -0.54% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.86%.
Heading into today, shares of the airplane builder had gained 8.03% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's loss of 0.02% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.77% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Boeing as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.40, up 105.2% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $19.42 billion, up 31.25% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$8.78 per share and revenue of $66.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.99% and +6.03%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Boeing. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Boeing is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
