Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Stock Moves -0.52%: What You Should Know
Raytheon Technologies (RTX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $99.14, moving -0.52% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.2% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%.
Coming into today, shares of the an aerospace and defense company had gained 2.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector lost 0.02%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.77%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Raytheon Technologies as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Raytheon Technologies to post earnings of $1.24 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.81%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.2 billion, up 6.76% from the year-ago period.
RTX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.76 per share and revenue of $67.18 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +11.48% and +4.33%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Raytheon Technologies should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Raytheon Technologies currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Raytheon Technologies currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.94. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.7, which means Raytheon Technologies is trading at a discount to the group.
Investors should also note that RTX has a PEG ratio of 2.21 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Aerospace - Defense Equipment stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.39 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 137, which puts it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.