DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) Stock Moves -0.26%: What You Should Know
DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $38.53, moving -0.26% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 0.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 3.14%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.77%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from DCP Midstream Partners, LP as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.06, up 27.71% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.03 billion, down 41.69% from the year-ago period.
DCP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.47 per share and revenue of $13.99 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +181.13% and +30.67%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for DCP Midstream Partners, LP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. DCP Midstream Partners, LP is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Investors should also note DCP Midstream Partners, LP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.65. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.77.
The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.