Image: Bigstock
Humana (HUM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Humana (HUM - Free Report) closed at $515.31 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.18% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.2% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%.
Coming into today, shares of the health insurer had lost 3.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 0.3%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.77%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Humana as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Humana to post earnings of $1.47 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 18.55%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $22.47 billion, up 6.71% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $25.05 per share and revenue of $92.93 billion. These totals would mark changes of +21.37% and +11.88%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Humana should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.22% lower. Humana is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Humana is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.53. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.66.
It is also worth noting that HUM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.46. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. HUM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.22 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.