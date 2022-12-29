We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI - Free Report) closed at $76.05 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.34% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.2% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.86%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 1.95% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 4.14% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.77% in that time.
Activision Blizzard, Inc will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.50, up 20% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.23 billion, up 29.68% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.04 per share and revenue of $8.18 billion. These totals would mark changes of -18.28% and -2.14%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.74% higher within the past month. Activision Blizzard, Inc currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, Activision Blizzard, Inc currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.94. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.32, so we one might conclude that Activision Blizzard, Inc is trading at a premium comparatively.
We can also see that ATVI currently has a PEG ratio of 2.63. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ATVI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.5 as of yesterday's close.
The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.