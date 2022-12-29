Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Unity Software Inc. (U) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Unity Software Inc. (U - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $26.52, moving +0.19% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.86%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 26.51% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 7.42%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.77%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Unity Software Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Unity Software Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.01 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 120%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $434.24 million, up 37.48% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.33 per share and revenue of $1.37 billion. These totals would mark changes of -50% and +23.75%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Unity Software Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Unity Software Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

