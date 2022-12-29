We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW - Free Report) closed at $82.35, marking a +0.16% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 2.28% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 4.1% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.77% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from The Charles Schwab Corporation as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect The Charles Schwab Corporation to post earnings of $1.08 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25.58%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.52 billion, up 17.14% from the prior-year quarter.
SCHW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.91 per share and revenue of $20.78 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.31% and +12.2%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for The Charles Schwab Corporation. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.03% lower. The Charles Schwab Corporation is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, The Charles Schwab Corporation currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.01. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.64.
Meanwhile, SCHW's PEG ratio is currently 0.93. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Financial - Investment Bank stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.12 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
