DexCom (DXCM) Stock Moves -0.1%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, DexCom (DXCM - Free Report) closed at $109.77, marking a -0.1% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the medical device company had lost 0.46% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 0.3% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 4.77% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from DexCom as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.26, up 52.94% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $805.5 million, up 15.37% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.79 per share and revenue of $2.9 billion, which would represent changes of +17.91% and +18.45%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DexCom. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. DexCom is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that DexCom has a Forward P/E ratio of 138.77 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.27, so we one might conclude that DexCom is trading at a premium comparatively.
Investors should also note that DXCM has a PEG ratio of 4.22 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Medical - Instruments stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.13 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow DXCM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.