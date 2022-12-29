Back to top

2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume on Emerging Market & Broad Market

In the last trading session, Wall Street was downbeat. Among the top ETFs, (SPY - Free Report) lost 1.24%, (DIA - Free Report) retreated about 1.14% and (QQQ - Free Report) moved 1.32% lower on the day.

Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

(SCHE - Free Report) : Volume 3.69 Times Average

This broad emerging market ETF was under the microscope as about 10.54 million shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 3.33 million shares and came as SCHE lost 1.7% in the last trading session. SCHE is down 1% in a month’s time.

(VBND - Free Report) : Volume 3.24 Times Average

This total broad market ETF was in the spotlight as around 99,830 shares moved hands compared with an average of 30,820 shares a day. We also saw some price movement as VBND lost 0.12% in the last session. VBND has lost 0.5% over the past month.

