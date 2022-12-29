Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 29th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX - Free Report) is a manufacturer of home-building products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.1% downward over the last 60 days.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG - Free Report) provides various property and casualty insurance products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Materion Corporation (MTRN - Free Report) produces advanced engineered materials used in the semiconductor market. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.1% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


LouisianaPacific Corporation (LPX) - free report >>

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) - free report >>

Materion Corporation (MTRN) - free report >>

Published in

finance