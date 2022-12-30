We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Four Corners (FCPT) on Buying Spree, Acquires New York Assets
Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT - Free Report) shelled out $6.9 million for the acquisition of a Red Lobster property and a Smokey Bones property positioned in a highly trafficked corridor in New York. The move came as part of its portfolio-expansion efforts, with real estate leased to strong credit operators.
The properties are corporate-operated under triple net leases with a weighted average of 2.5 years of residual term. Priced at a 6.5% cap rate, excluding transaction costs, the buyout seems a strategic fit for FCPT.
This REIT has been on an acquisition spree and recently acquired a four-property Buffalo Wild Wings portfolio for $14.3 million. Positioned in strong retail corridors in Illinois, the properties are under individual long-term, triple net leases, each with roughly nine years of residual term.
Priced at a 7.3% cap rate on rent as of the closing date and excluding transaction costs, the abovementioned buyout seems a strategic fit for FCPT. The portfolio is likely to generate steady revenues over the long term.
In addition to these abovementioned acquisitions, Four Corners recently acquired a WellNow Urgent Care property in Michigan for $2.4 million and five Jiffy Lube properties in Indiana for $7.9 million. Further, it took over a Gerber Collision & Glass property in Texas for $2.8 million.
Mainly engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality restaurants and retail properties, Four Corners seeks potential acquisition opportunities to enhance its portfolio. In the third quarter of 2022, FCPT acquired 26 properties for a combined purchase price of $69.9 million at an initial weighted average cash yield of 6.3%. The buyouts seem a strategic fit for Four Corners and are likely to generate steady revenues over the long term.
However, rate hikes, inflation and macroeconomic uncertainty are raising concerns. Four Corners currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of FCPT have rallied 7.5% so far in the quarter, outperforming the industry’s increase of 2.2%.
Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.