Is Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Golar LNG (GLNG - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Golar LNG is one of 138 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Golar LNG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GLNG's full-year earnings has moved 3.9% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, GLNG has gained about 76.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have lost about 17% on average. This means that Golar LNG is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Universal Logistics (ULH - Free Report) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 77.4%.
For Universal Logistics, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Golar LNG belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 26.3% so far this year, so GLNG is performing better in this area.
Universal Logistics, however, belongs to the Transportation - Services industry. Currently, this 29-stock industry is ranked #204. The industry has moved -22.2% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Golar LNG and Universal Logistics. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.