Is Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Texas Roadhouse (TXRH - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Texas Roadhouse is one of 227 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Texas Roadhouse is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TXRH's full-year earnings has moved 5.8% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, TXRH has gained about 3.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 28.6% on average. This means that Texas Roadhouse is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Vivint Smart Home (VVNT - Free Report) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 21.8%.
For Vivint Smart Home, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 36.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Texas Roadhouse belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, a group that includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #160 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 8.5% so far this year, so TXRH is performing better in this area.
Vivint Smart Home, however, belongs to the Retail - Consumer Electronics industry. Currently, this 4-stock industry is ranked #96. The industry has moved -28.8% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Texas Roadhouse and Vivint Smart Home. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.