Is Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Bowman Consulting (BWMN - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Bowman Consulting is one of 332 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bowman Consulting is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BWMN's full-year earnings has moved 36.6% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, BWMN has gained about 0.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have lost about 31.7% on average. This means that Bowman Consulting is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Paysign, Inc. (PAYS - Free Report) . The stock has returned 40% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Paysign, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 33.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Bowman Consulting belongs to the Business - Services industry, a group that includes 25 individual companies and currently sits at #160 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 46.4% this year, meaning that BWMN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Paysign, Inc. however, belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry. Currently, this 39-stock industry is ranked #189. The industry has moved -14% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Bowman Consulting and Paysign, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.