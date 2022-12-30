We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Investors Undervaluing Lundin Mining (LUNMF) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
One company to watch right now is Lundin Mining (LUNMF - Free Report) . LUNMF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 12.83 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 22.83. LUNMF's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.18 and as low as 3.92, with a median of 8.92, all within the past year.
Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. LUNMF has a P/S ratio of 1.45. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.86.
Finally, investors will want to recognize that LUNMF has a P/CF ratio of 4.57. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. LUNMF's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 10.75. Over the past year, LUNMF's P/CF has been as high as 5.91 and as low as 2.85, with a median of 4.28.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in Lundin Mining's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, LUNMF looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.