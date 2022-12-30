We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Finance Stocks Lagging Ameriprise Financial (AMP) This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Ameriprise Financial Services (AMP - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.
Ameriprise Financial Services is a member of our Finance group, which includes 884 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Ameriprise Financial Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMP's full-year earnings has moved 2.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, AMP has returned 1% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -14.6%. This shows that Ameriprise Financial Services is outperforming its peers so far this year.
First Business Financial Services (FBIZ - Free Report) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 24%.
In First Business Financial Services' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 8.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Ameriprise Financial Services is a member of the Financial - Investment Management industry, which includes 45 individual companies and currently sits at #40 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 22.7% this year, meaning that AMP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, First Business Financial Services belongs to the Banks - Midwest industry. This 29-stock industry is currently ranked #29. The industry has moved -4% year to date.
Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Ameriprise Financial Services and First Business Financial Services as they attempt to continue their solid performance.