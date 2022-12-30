Back to top

Alphabet (GOOGL) to Strengthen Chrome With Security Option

Alphabet’s (GOOGL - Free Report) division Google is consistently adding new features to its web browser named Google Chrome.

This is evident from the fact that the company is working on a security option on Google Chrome to provide an enhanced security experience to Chrome users.

The option will protect Chrome users by blocking all potentially insecure HTTP downloads if the downloading content originates from an unsafe HTTP site or a HTTPS download link is redirected to an insecure HTTP server.

Currently, the security feature is in development mode. It is likely to get launched in later 2023.

With the security option on Chrome, Google aims to retain the trust of Chrome users. This is expected to boost the adoption rate of Chrome in the days ahead.

Growing Google Chrome Initiatives

Apart from the recent initiative, Google introduced memory saver and energy saver modes on Chrome to improve the browser’s performance.

Google also introduced a shortcut feature on Chrome for desktop version. The feature lets user instantly search history and bookmarks from the address bar.

Google added a capability to Chrome for iOS users. The capability allows iOS users to quickly open external links from other apps using Incognito.

Google also redesigned Chrome for iPhone and iPad users. The updated Chrome version provides an enhanced security and performance.

Bottom Line

The growing efforts are expected to continue helping Google gain momentum among users across the world.

This, in turn, will contribute well to Google’s parent, Alphabet’s Google services’ revenues in the upcoming period.

Revenues from the Google services business increased 2.5% year over year to $61.4 billion, accounting for 88.8% of the total third-quarter revenues.

Though increasing Google Chrome efforts remain positive, sluggishness in the advertisement business, growing litigation issues and mounting expenses remain major concerns for Alphabet.

Shares of Alphabet have been down 41.1% in the past year compared with the Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 38.1%.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Alphabet carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector are Arista Networks (ANET - Free Report) , Agilent technologies (A - Free Report) and Asure Software (ASUR - Free Report) . While Arista Networks and Asure Software sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Agilent carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Arista Networks has lost 16.7% in the past year. The long-term earnings growth rate for ANET is currently projected at 17.5%.

Agilent has lost 7.9% in the past year. A’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 10%.

Asure Software has gained 10.3% in the past year. The long-term earnings growth rate for ASUR is currently projected at 23%.


