Citigroup (C) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Citigroup (C - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $45.16, moving +1.21% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.75%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.84%.
Coming into today, shares of the U.S. bank had lost 7.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 3.23%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.4%.
Citigroup will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 13, 2023. On that day, Citigroup is projected to report earnings of $1.28 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 12.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $17.94 billion, up 5.41% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.10 per share and revenue of $75.15 billion. These totals would mark changes of -29.98% and +5.89%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Citigroup should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% higher within the past month. Citigroup is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Citigroup has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.28 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.99, so we one might conclude that Citigroup is trading at a discount comparatively.
Meanwhile, C's PEG ratio is currently 1.26. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. C's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.3 as of yesterday's close.
The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow C in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.