LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA - Free Report) closed at $214.82 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.86% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.84%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 10.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 3.23%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.4%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LPL Financial Holdings Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.93, up 141.1% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.27 billion, up 8.33% from the year-ago period.
LPLA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.32 per share and revenue of $8.62 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +61.25% and +11.65%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for LPL Financial Holdings Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Digging into valuation, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.82. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.45.
It is also worth noting that LPLA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.36. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Financial - Investment Bank stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.11 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.