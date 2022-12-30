We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Arbor Realty Trust (ABR - Free Report) closed at $13.25 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.76% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.84%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 11.63% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 3.23% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.4% in that time.
Arbor Realty Trust will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.49, down 14.04% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $310.97 million, up 115.47% from the year-ago period.
ABR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.12 per share and revenue of $938.78 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.47% and +101.42%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Arbor Realty Trust is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Arbor Realty Trust is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.21. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.96.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ABR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.