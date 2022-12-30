We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
VICI Properties Inc. (VICI - Free Report) closed at $32.41 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.68% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.84%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 5.88% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 3.23% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.4% in that time.
VICI Properties Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.50, up 13.64% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $765.45 million, up 99.78% from the year-ago period.
VICI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.92 per share and revenue of $2.6 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.49% and +71.98%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.3% higher. VICI Properties Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, VICI Properties Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.74. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.47, which means VICI Properties Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.
Investors should also note that VICI has a PEG ratio of 2.44 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.93 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.