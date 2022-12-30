We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Genuine Parts (GPC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Genuine Parts (GPC - Free Report) closed at $175.24 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.03% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.75%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.84%.
Coming into today, shares of the auto and industrial parts distributor had lost 4.44% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 20.85%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.4%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Genuine Parts as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.87, up 4.47% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.29 billion, up 10.2% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.16 per share and revenue of $21.87 billion. These totals would mark changes of +18.09% and +15.87%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Genuine Parts should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% lower. Genuine Parts is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Genuine Parts has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.48 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.63, so we one might conclude that Genuine Parts is trading at a premium comparatively.
We can also see that GPC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.79. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Automotive - Replacement Parts stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.42 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Automotive - Replacement Parts industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 224, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.