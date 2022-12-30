We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Frontline (FRO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Frontline (FRO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $12.06, moving +1.17% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.84%.
Coming into today, shares of the shipping company had lost 13.81% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 3.4%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.4%.
Frontline will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Frontline is projected to report earnings of $1.13 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5750%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $379.96 million, up 277.47% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.56 per share and revenue of $888 million, which would represent changes of +657.14% and +148.96%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Frontline. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 14.34% higher. Frontline is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, Frontline currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.67. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.7.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow FRO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.