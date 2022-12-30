We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Stericycle (SRCL) Gains 19% in the Past 3 Months: Here's How
Stericycle, Inc. (SRCL - Free Report) shares have had an impressive run on the bourses in the past three months. The stock has gained 18.8% compared with the 1.7% decline of the industry it belongs to and the 4.6% rally of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.
Reasons for the Upside
The services that Stericycle provides usually cannot be delayed and are required on a routine and scheduled basis. This helps the company to achieve a steady flow of revenues. The company has strong customer relationships, most of which include long-term contracts ranging from three to five years. This enables the company to maintain a revenue retention rate of around 90%.
Stericycle, Inc. Revenue (TTM)
Stericycle has progressed well with its comprehensive multiyear Business Transformation initiative, which is aimed at improving long-term operational and financial performance. Initiated in 2017, the five key objectives of the program include improving the quality of revenues; driving operational efficiency through work measurement, asset optimization, technology, strategic sourcing; portfolio rationalization through divestitures; debt reduction and leverage improvement; and ERP implementation.
Favorable Estimate Revisions
The direction of estimate revisions serves as an important pointer, when it comes to the price of a stock. One estimate for 2023 has moved north over the past 30 days versus one southward revision. Over the same period, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings has increased 1.3%.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Stericycle currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
