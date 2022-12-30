Back to top

Image: Bigstock

FUJIFILM (FUJIY) & UCDI to Develop Hydrogen-Oxidizing Bacteria

Read MoreHide Full Article

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (FUJIY - Free Report) has announced an agreement with the Utilization of Carbon Dioxide Institute or “UCDI” to develop technology for producing organic matter using hydrogen-oxidizing bacteria and carbon dioxide.

The companies are focusing on producing alanine, a type of amino acid, through mass fermentation of UCDI's unique hydrogen-oxidizing bacteria. The collaboration aims to achieve stable mass fermentation of UCDI Hydrogen Bacteria and develop mass production technology for alanine.

Hydrogen-oxidizing bacteria is a type of microorganism that can use carbon dioxide as a source of nutrition and rapidly produce organic matter through a carbon-negative process. This has garnered interest as a potential means of achieving a decarbonized society, which is a pressing issue for the global community.

Fujifilm Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus

Fujifilm Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus

Fujifilm Holdings Corp. price-consensus-chart | Fujifilm Holdings Corp. Quote

UCDI Hydrogen Bacteria possess advanced proliferative ability and can produce various organic matter, including amino acids and alcohol, through genetic modification.

Fujifilm has a history of using production technology, including microbial fermentation and cell culture, to manufacture biopharmaceuticals, and has also developed a next-generation continuous production system for integrated biopharmaceutical production.

In November, FUJIFILM announced an investment of $188 million to build a cell culture media manufacturing facility in North Carolina. The facility will help the company to tap into the growing demand for high-quality cell culture media solutions.

Prior to that, the company announced that it will establish a Japanese Bio-CDMO site in Toyama City to develop vaccines against future pandemics. It is expected to become operational by fiscal 2026. The company is investing ¥90 billion (roughly $850 Million) investment package to accelerate growth of its core Bio CDMO subsidiary.

FUJIFILM expects revenues of ¥2,800 billion for the current year, up from the earlier guidance of ¥2,700 billion, indicating growth of 10.9% year over year. The net income is expected to decline 5.3% year over year to ¥200 billion.

At present, FUJIY carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has lost 14.2% in the past year compared with the sub-industry’s decline of 32.1%.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Arista Networks (ANET - Free Report) , Jabil (JBL - Free Report) and Super Micro Computer (SMCI - Free Report) , each presently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Networks 2022 earnings is pegged at $4.37 per share, up 8.2% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 17.5%.

Arista Networks’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 12.7%. Shares of ANET have declined 18.4% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Jabil’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $8.31 per share, rising 1.6% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 12%.

Jabil’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 8.9%. Shares of JBL have declined 3.6% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Super Micro Computer’s fiscal 2023 earnings is pegged at $9.58 per share, rising 19.8% in the past 60 days.

Super Micro Computer’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 9.4%. Shares of SMCI have soared 83.6% in the past year.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


One ticker, your choice, absolutely free ($25 value):


Fujifilm Holdings Corp. (FUJIY) - free report >>

Jabil, Inc. (JBL) - free report >>

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) - free report >>

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) - free report >>

Published in

tech-stocks