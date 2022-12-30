We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Strength Seen in BrightView (BV): Can Its 6.2% Jump Turn into More Strength?
BrightView Holdings (BV - Free Report) shares rallied 6.2% in the last trading session to close at $6.86. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 6.2% loss over the past four weeks.
Shares of BrightView got a boost after the latest acquisition of Apex Land Group. This move is expected to expand BrightView’s business and further strengthen its position in landscape space. The company remains on track with its Strong-on-Strong M&A strategy, as part of which it closed Syringa buyout this September. Moving on, it launched BrightView Connect 2.0 to improve customer online customer engagement. BV’s proactive pricing initiatives and cost discipline also bode well.
This investment company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.09 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -212.5%. Revenues are expected to be $624.19 million, up 5.5% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For BrightView, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on BV going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
BrightView is part of the Zacks Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry. SP Plus (SP - Free Report) , another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 3.3% higher at $34.76. SP has returned -3.6% in the past month.
SP Plus' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.73. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +43.1%. SP Plus currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).