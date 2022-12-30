We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. e.l.f. Beauty (ELF - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
e.l.f. Beauty is one of 200 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. e.l.f. Beauty is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ELF's full-year earnings has moved 22.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, ELF has returned 67.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of -2.1% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that e.l.f. Beauty is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is MGP (MGPI - Free Report) . The stock has returned 27.5% year-to-date.
In MGP's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, e.l.f. Beauty belongs to the Cosmetics industry, which includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #40 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 39.3% so far this year, so ELF is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
MGP, however, belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this 50-stock industry is ranked #54. The industry has moved +5% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track e.l.f. Beauty and MGP. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.