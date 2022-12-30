We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Construction Stocks Lagging Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina (LOMA) This Year?
Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR is a member of our Construction group, which includes 100 different companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LOMA's full-year earnings has moved 0.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, LOMA has gained about 1.7% so far this year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of -21.2%. This means that Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is LSI (LYTS - Free Report) . The stock is up 80.6% year-to-date.
In LSI's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 10.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, a group that includes 20 individual stocks and currently sits at #227 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 21.6% so far this year, so LOMA is performing better in this area.
LSI, however, belongs to the Building Products - Lighting industry. Currently, this 4-stock industry is ranked #96. The industry has moved -37% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Construction sector may want to keep a close eye on Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR and LSI as they attempt to continue their solid performance.