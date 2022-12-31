We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Cheniere Energy (LNG - Free Report) closed at $149.78, marking a -0.05% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%.
Heading into today, shares of the natural gas company had lost 14.62% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.48% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.59% in that time.
Cheniere Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Cheniere Energy is projected to report earnings of $4.16 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 455.56%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.25 billion, up 25.85% from the prior-year quarter.
LNG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$7.54 per share and revenue of $32.45 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +18.49% and +104.56%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cheniere Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% lower. Cheniere Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.