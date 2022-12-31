We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Meta Platforms (META) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Meta Platforms (META - Free Report) closed at $120.34, marking a +0.07% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.91%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the social media company had lost 0.15% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.63% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.59% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Meta Platforms as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Meta Platforms is projected to report earnings of $2.13 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 41.96%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $31.3 billion, down 7.04% from the year-ago period.
META's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.97 per share and revenue of $115.73 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -34.86% and -1.87%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Meta Platforms. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.07% higher. Meta Platforms is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Meta Platforms currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.41. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 47.4.
We can also see that META currently has a PEG ratio of 1.65. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.12 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow META in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.