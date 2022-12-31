We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Mitek Systems (MITK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Mitek Systems (MITK - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $9.69, moving -1.62% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.91%.
Coming into today, shares of the mobile imaging software company had lost 6.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 3.63%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.59%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Mitek Systems as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.22, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $38.97 million, up 17.12% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Mitek Systems. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Mitek Systems currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Mitek Systems is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.8. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.8, so we one might conclude that Mitek Systems is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.
The Computer - Optical Imaging industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.