EOG Resources (EOG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
EOG Resources (EOG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $129.52, moving +0.69% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%.
Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 8.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 3.48%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.59%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from EOG Resources as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.60, up 16.5% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.54 billion, up 8.27% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14 per share and revenue of $27.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of +62.6% and +45.05%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for EOG Resources. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.84% lower within the past month. EOG Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, EOG Resources currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.19. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.13, which means EOG Resources is trading at a premium to the group.
Investors should also note that EOG has a PEG ratio of 0.32 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.25 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.