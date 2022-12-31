We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
MRC Global (MRC) Stock Moves -0.17%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, MRC Global (MRC - Free Report) closed at $11.58, marking a -0.17% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.91%.
Coming into today, shares of the energy products distributor had lost 0.6% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 0.93%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.59%.
MRC Global will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 13, 2023. In that report, analysts expect MRC Global to post earnings of $0.19 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 11.76%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $866.4 million, up 26.3% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.15 per share and revenue of $3.36 billion, which would represent changes of +325.93% and +26.05%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MRC Global. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.53% higher within the past month. MRC Global is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, MRC Global currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.09. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.58.
The Steel - Pipe and Tube industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 11, putting it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.