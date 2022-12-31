We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Stock Moves -0.01%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Axcelis Technologies (ACLS - Free Report) closed at $79.36, marking a -0.01% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%.
Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor services company had gained 0.2% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.63% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.59% in that time.
Axcelis Technologies will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Axcelis Technologies is projected to report earnings of $1.05 per share, which would represent no growth from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $236 million, up 14.74% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.80 per share and revenue of $889.9 million. These totals would mark changes of +66.67% and +34.34%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Axcelis Technologies. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Axcelis Technologies currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Axcelis Technologies is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.55. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.85, which means Axcelis Technologies is trading at a premium to the group.
The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 233, which puts it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.